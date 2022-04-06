Schaub: Jake Paul Is More Suited To Compete In UFC than CM Punk Was

Brendan Schaub believes Jake Paul is a better match for the UFC than CM Punk was and is confused by the hesitation to sign him.

Paul has recently been running his mouth in hope of securing a fight against Conor McGregor. He even offered to trade the boxing ring for the Octagon in hopes of getting his fight against the UFC star.

The American has already taken down two former UFC stars in his boxing career when he knocked both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley out. He is now looking for a bigger payday with a potential fight against McGregor.

The boxer’s recent calls for better terms on fight pay for UFC athletes will not have increased the likelihood of Paul signing with the UFC. More recently, Paul was one of many who bashed the UFC after Paddy Pimblett revealed his payout for UFC London.

Credit: Complex

Brendan Schaub has now given his take on Paul wanting to compete in the UFC as he told The Schaub Show that he remains puzzled by the hesitation to sign Paul claiming that the internet sensation is more suited for the UFC than CM Punk was.

“This is kind of the same thing with Francis and Tyson Fury,” said Schaub. “If I’m the UFC, this is happening regardless, why not get a piece of the pie? That pie is getting made whether it’s in a year from now or two years, it’s in the oven dude. I don’t get what the hesitation is [to sign Jake Paul]. I would say that Jake Paul is more suited to compete in the UFC than f*cking CM Punk, he has professional fights. Again, Conor is gonna make a lot of money, Jake Paul is going to make a lot of money, play ball with him. I know you don’t like him or whatever, but play ball with him.” (h/t BJPenn.com)

A fight against McGregor at some point does remain a possibility for Paul. Whether that be inside the Octagon or a boxing ring. However, if he is to sign with the UFC, it is likely he would have to repair his relationship with Dana White before he is close to setting foot inside the Octagon.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub? Should the UFC sign Jake Paul?