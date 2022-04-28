Jake Paul: ‘These UFC Fighters Are All Talk’

Jake Paul has doubled down on his challenge to Michael Bisping, as he believes the former UFC champion and all UFC fighters, in general, are just talk.

Paul has been vocal in his desire to box Bisping for his next fight in August and the Brit has shown some interest in it. Yet, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer blasted Bisping and continues to challenge Bisping despite Logan Paul calling his brother’s callout “silly.”

When asked about Logan’s comments, Jake responded as follows.

“I didn’t see that. But I also think it’s a silly callout, it’s an easy fight for me, it’s a one round fight with an old guy,”Jake Paul said to The Mirror. “But here’s the thing about me, if someone talks s***, I have to f*** them up. You see, I have a f***ing problem in my head. If someone talks s***, let’s f***ing settle it in the ring, let’s see if you’re really ’bout that or if you’re just talking on Twitter.

Jake Paul (Image Credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“So these guys who think they’re so tough, these UFC champions who think they’re so tough, I’ll beat the f*** out of all of them, and I’ve got time to do it, I’m young, I’ve got time! So any of them can get it, as fast as we can get these deals done, I’m knocking them all out. Bisping wants to talk s***? Cool, let’s get in the ring motherf***er! You p****,” Paul continued.

The rant from Jake Paul didn’t stop there as he then continued to taunt UFC fighters for being locked into deals and says Dana White owns them.

“If anyone wants to talk s***, get in the f***ing ring you p****,” Paul continued in an abrasive rant. “Masvidal, you p****, all these guys are all talk and they’re all cap. Their dad Dana f***ing owns them. They’re a bunch of p****es that hide behind their f***ing contract. I’m mad!”

This is also not the first time — and likely won’t be the last — Paul takes shots at UFC fighters for their contracts, as he has been vocal in wanting to box them.

Jake Paul already has defeated two former UFC fighters: Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. Paul holds KO wins over both men, most recently with his victory over Woodley last August. Some other UFC fighters Paul has called out in the past include Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman, and of course, repeated callouts of Conor McGregor.

What do you make of this rant by Jake Paul?