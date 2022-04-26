Jake Paul Hitlist Candidate Williams Claims Fight Talks Have Begun

One of Jake Paul’s targeted opponents, New Zealand boxer Sonny Bill Williams, says that negotiations are underway between the two sides.

Paul listed Williams in a recently-revealed group of potential boxing adversaries for his return to the ring later this year. He hasn’t fought since his knockout of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December.

During a recent interview with Stan Sport, Williams revealed the probability of a fight with Paul happening next.

“Jake Paul, his people have reached out to mine and they’re talking so who knows,” Williams said. “The main thing is I’m very excited and very grateful to be back in the ring, on Stan, boxing.” (h/t Nine)

Williams explained why he feels he’s ready for a big fight against Paul.

“I feel in the last six months I’ve improved tenfold, so it’s the confidence I have in my ability,” Williams said.

Williams is 9-0 in his professional boxing career, with his most recent win coming against Barry Hall in March. He is also a former professional rugby player and retired in 2019.

Paul has also been the target of Tommy Fury following Fury’s most recent win over Daniel Bocianski last week on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte card in London. Paul and Fury were supposed to fight in December before Fury pulled out with an injury.

It’s unclear how far along negotiations are between Paul and Williams’ respective teams, but it seems that the interest in a fight between the two boxers is legitimate.

Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight next?