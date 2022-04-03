Jake Shields Sells Disney Stock To Protest Their Opposition to Parental Rights Law

Former multi-time MMA champion Jake Shields announced on Twitter that he no longer supports Disney.

Recently, Shields has chosen to sell 100 percent of his Disney stock. The decision comes after he discovered Disney is against Florida’s Parental Rights Law.

The Bill was signed on March 28 by Governor Ron DeSantis. Its purpose is to prohibit “classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade and prohibits instruction that is not age-appropriate for students and requires school districts to adopt procedures for notifying parents if there is a change in services from the school regarding a child’s mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.” (via FL Gov)

On the same day the bill was signed, Disney put out a statement on their Twitter page condemning the bill.

On March 31, Shields made it very clear that he disagrees with Disney’s stance on the law.

Read about Disney and immediately sold 100% of my Disney stock and will try not to support them in any way in the future — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 31, 2022

Shields never officially announced his retirement from MMA. However, he remains active on social media, voicing his political opinions.

Within his 33 wins, 11 losses, 1 draw, and No Contest, Shields maintained a 15-fight undefeated streak across several fight promotions.

Additionally, he is a UFC veteran who gained split-decision victories over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.

Since his release from the UFC in 2014, he became a veteran in the World Series of Fighting, now the Professional Fighter’s League. Shields last fought in 2018, although he last participated in the grappling scene in 2021.

