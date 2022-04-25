Jamahal Hill Names Biggest Motivation Behind MMA Career



Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill fights for more than just scoring victories and chasing championship belts.

Every fighter has a reason for wanting to start a career in professional combat sports. Whether it’s to overcome mental and financial struggles or to become the best in the world, it takes strong motivation to enter the realm of breaking faces.

And for the #10-ranked UFC light heavyweight, the livelihood of the people around him is why he fights today.

In an interview with MMA Fight Club, Hill explains that his sole goal for being a pro MMA fighter is to build something his friends and family can benefit from:

“My whole goal, my whole thing, my whole focus in life, is to build a foundation. I focus on building a foundation so that whenever I’m gone, my kids and my people are straight, my people are taken care of. And then not only that, my people know how to take care of themselves, you know? I grew up around struggle… It’s ridiculous to me for the simple fact of, money is not hard to get if you apply yourself, if you focus and put your mind to it. I always knew I was going to be in this position.”

“Sweet Dreams” will ensure no one in his corner will suffer the hardships he endured prior to becoming an MMA sensation.

Hill devastated his last two opponents with brutal punches to knock them out in the first round and thus return to the winner’s circle after suffering a nasty loss to

Paul Craig last June.

Jamahal Hill knocks out Jimmy Walker at UFC Fight Night 201, Photo credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In his 11 fights, he accrued only one loss and one No Contest. Undoubtedly, the 6 knockouts and 10 wins are proof that he takes his goal seriously.

