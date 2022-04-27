Jędrzejczyk Lobbies For Five-Round Fight Against Zhang At UFC 275

Former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk says she’s more than willing to give fight fans a five-round rematch against Zhang Weili.

There is a huge rematch on the docket for UFC 275. The former champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will be recreating their 2020 Fight of the Year-winning bout. However, despite the yearning of the fans for this fight to be five rounds, according to veteran MMA reporter Damon Martin, the fans will not get their wish.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili 2 is expected to take place as a 3 round fight at #UFC275, per sources. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 24, 2022

The above report comes weeks after Dana White teased that he’d be willing to look into making this highly anticipated rematch a five-round fight.

Tuesday, Jędrzejczyk herself expressed a willingness to go another five rounds with Zhang.

Should be 5 or not?? I’m willing to do 5 rounds for my fans ❣️💪🏼 @ufc @danawhite https://t.co/NXTfXialSi — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) April 26, 2022

Jędrzejczyk has not fought since that last bout with Weili. During that fight, Weili was the unanimous decision winner and, in turn, continued her championship reign. She later lost the belt to Rose Namajunas, who is in possession of the strap today.

Jędrzejczyk had previously mentioned that she would like for her return to be for a title shot, but this bout with Weili could be a possible title-contention bout.

Although Jędrzejczyk lost the first meeting, she is coming into this rematch as a betting favorite. Weili has now lost two in a row, both against Namajunas, while Jędrzejczyk has lost four of her last six including a shot at the flyweight belt. Despite the slump, Weili is still sitting in the number-one-contender spot of the official rankings, with Jędrzejczyk being removed from the list recently due to inactivity.

The UFC 275 fight card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka. The co-main will be a flyweight title bout between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Taila Santo.

Do you wish Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili 2 would be a five-round fight?