Jeremy Stephens Never Wants To Hear Drakkar Klose’s Name Again

Former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens wants to put his controversial shove of Drakkar Klose to rest as he gets ready for his PFL debut.

Stephens is set to make his debut in the PFL after a long tenure with the UFC. He’ll face a tough test in his first PFL outing against Clay Collard, who defeated former UFC champion Anthony Pettis in last year’s opener.

Stephens was supposed to face Klose in a lightweight matchup in April 2021 before Stephens shoved him during a weigh-in staredown. The shove resulted in Klose suffering a significant neck injury that he recently said he still suffers effects from to this day.

Stephens hasn’t talked about the incident that much recently, and he’d like to keep it that way. He has no remorse or regret after the incident that could’ve ended Klose’s MMA career.

During a recent interview with MMA Mania, Stephens responded to Klose for what could be the final time.

“I’m done talking about him, brother,” Stephens said. “I don’t want to hear his name no more. S**t’s popping up. You know what, everybody can just eat it. I don’t care. It is what it is. That guy got knocked out right before I fought him. Is what it is, move on.”

Following the shove, the fight between Stephens and Klose was canceled due to Klose’s injury. Klose will return to the Octagon for the first time since that incident tonight against Brandon Jenkins at UFC Vegas 51.

As Stephens begins this new chapter in his professional MMA career, he wants to put arguably his most controversial moment behind him. He’ll look to get back in the win column in his new MMA destination following a five-fight losing streak.

