Jeremy Stephens Reveals His Favorite Moment From His UFC Career

MMA veteran Jeremy Stephens has fought some of the top 145-pounders in UFC history during his career, but one moment stands out above the rest.

Stephens is set to face Clay Collard in his PFL debut on April 20 in the season opener. He signed with the league during the offseason after parting ways with the UFC after a long tenure with the promotion.

Stephens is on a five-fight losing streak and is looking to get back in the win column in this new chapter in his career. He competed against some of the top featherweights such as José Aldo, Yair Rodriguez, and Max Holloway.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Stephens looked back on his favorite moment in the Octagon.

“One of the biggest moments that I could really remember that everything around it was amazing, was when I flying knee’d Dennis Bermudez,” Stephens said. “I gotta shake the boss man’s hand after, hopping over the fence, flexing on Arnold Schwarzenegger and taking pictures in the back. I actually drove back to San Diego for my Dad and a lot of family came out to San Diego to visit me, and it was just an incredible experience that night.

Image Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

“It was immaculate. Conor McGregor fought on the card, the Irish fans, the best fans in the world the way that they showed up there at 9 a.m. in the hotel lobby. Just as respectful as can be, calling you ‘legend’. They took care of my Grandma just because she’s my Grandma and my Dad. Very amazing atmosphere to be around, so that was probably one of the biggest moments.”

Stephens defeated Dennis Bermudez at UFC 189, on a card that featured Conor McGregor’s memorable win over Chad Mendes in the main event. He would go on to pick up wins over former UFC champion Renan Barao and Gilbert Melendez.

Stephens will make the move to lightweight for the upcoming PFL season, joining top talents such as Anthony Pettis and defending champion Raush Manfio. He’ll have the opportunity to create the biggest moment of his career in the PFL cage.

What are your expectations for Jeremy Stephens in the PFL?