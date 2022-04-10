Watch: Jimmy Lawson Mauls His Opponent With GNP Barrage

LFA heavyweight Jimmy Lawson made a statement at LFA 128 with a relentless ground-and-pound barrage against Marino Eatman.

Just seconds into the fight, Lawson knocked down Eatman with his boxing before surviving an up-kick attempt from him. As he secured the top mount, Lawson poured it on Eatman with a series of heavy punches on the canvas.

After suffering through a series of violent blows, the referee stopped Eatman’s nightmare and Lawson walked away with the first-round TKO finish.

Watch the sequence below.

YIKES!!! Just like a (Nittany) Lion!!



Jimmy Lawson with some HEAVY shots to end this one!!#LFA128 pic.twitter.com/t2oatn16rW — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 9, 2022

The commentary team was in awe of Lawson’s finishing blows on Eatman and hinted that the stoppage was legitimate. But, one could argue that the fight could’ve been stopped sooner.

Lawson made the most of his first career co-main event after earning three-straight wins in LFA and Ring of Combat. He was originally supposed to face Taylor Escamilla earlier this year at LFA 125 before the fight got canceled.

Lawson, a former Penn State wrestling standout, could be on his way to challenging for the heavyweight title against the winner of Thomas Petersen vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta at LFA 129.

In the LFA 128 main event, Aaron McKenzie squeaked out a split decision win over Lucas Clay for the LFA vacant lightweight title.

Do you think Jimmy Lawson’s ground-and-pound finish should’ve been stopped sooner?