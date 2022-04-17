Watch: Joao Elias Quickly Taps His Opponent In Seconds With Armbar

Flyweight MMA prospect Joao Elias showed off technical Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in a quick submission at Brazilian Fight Series 8 this weekend.

After a brief exchange on the feet, Elias took down Matheus Gabriel and caught his arm in a nasty submission in just 31 seconds.

Watch Elias’ armbar below.

He does it again! João Elias moves to 17-3 with a 30-second Armbar in the Main Event of #BrazilianFS8! Who can stop this guy? pic.twitter.com/kGx20oGTxo — Brazilian Fighting Series (@BrazilianFS) April 16, 2022

This was far from the first time that Elias has sunk in a nasty armbar in the cage. In his last fight at Brazilian Fighting Series 6, he submitted Rodrigo Sarafian in a similar exchange just under two minutes into the fight.

Elias has now won three in a row and has accumulated a 17-3-1 record in MMA. His fight against Gabriel was for the vacant Brazilian FS flyweight title.

Brazilian FS 8 ended up being an action-packed event with all but one of the fights ending via stoppage. Shortly before Elias’ submission, Richard Jacobi and Lerryan Douglas earned vicious knockouts.

