Joe Rogan Calls Lia Thomas Situation An “Assault On Women’s Sports”

Joe Rogan believes transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has an unfair advantage over the competition and is problematic for women’s sports as a whole.

Thomas has been the subject of major controversy ever since her successes in swimming began making headlines. Last month, Thomas became the first transgender swimmer to win a Division I National Championship when she placed first in the 500-yard freestyle final.

Notable figures from all walks, including mixed martial artists, have commented on Thomas. Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal, known to frequently butt heads in the past, found agreement on the topic of Thomas, with both men believing that she should not be allowed to compete against cisgender female athletes.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan would join Masvidal and Askren in speaking out against Thomas and addressing the larger impact he believes she has on women’s sports. (h/t Daily Mail).

‘What it is now is an assault on women’s sports,” Rogan said. “And the idea that anyone would think it’s fair that someone who was number 4 – 6 – 2 as a man, 462 in the nation, is number 1 as a woman a year later. And that’s fair.”

Image: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thomas’ ranking was reportedly higher than 462 when she was on the Penn State men’s swimming team, as she reportedly made it up to #65 in the 500-yard freestyle competition in which she won the national championship as a female.

The biggest gap, however, was in the 200-yard freestyle, where she ranked 554th while on the men’s team but 5th while on the women’s team.

Rogan believes that cisgender female athletes are at a disadvantage when competing against transgender athletes and that their collective frustration is beginning to reach a point where something has to give.

“That might be the woke straw that breaks society’s camel’s back. People are – Women are so frustrated because if you – or parents, if your daughter is competing and they’re competing against trans women it’s not fair,” Rogan continued.

“It’s not fair no matter what anybody says. There’s this nonsense idea of like ‘Well there’s outliers.’ There’s outliers and then there’s biological males…There’s a reason why we have a distinction between men and women’s sports.”

Rogan was also vocal about transgender mixed martial artist Fallon Fox many years ago and, more recently, Alana McLaughlin. However, Rogan has stated in the past that he is fine with transgender athletes competing against cisgender female athletes as long as everyone competing is aware of all the scientific information and is in agreement about the competition moving forward.

Rogan remains an opinionated social commentator who is unafraid to speak on controversial issues. Despite recently coming under fire for remarks related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as past race-related remarks resurfacing, he has maintained that he would quit Spotify if he ever has to “walk on eggshells.”

Rogan continues to work as a color commentator at UFC pay-per-views, including this weekend’s UFC 273 event. As for Lia Thomas, she currently plans to swim at the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials.

