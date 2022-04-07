No, Joe Rogan Is Not Dead

Contrary to a hoax that has begun circulating on social media, UFC commentating legend Joe Rogan has not died.

Joe Rogan has made his fair share of headlines thus far in 2022. He was in hot water after past race-related remarks were unearthed and went viral. He was also accused of spreading and facilitating misinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One news section that he has not made though is the obituaries.

Somewhat ironically, now it is Rogan himself who is the victim of a form of misinformation. After surviving COVID-19 last year, fake news of Rogan’s “death,” was shared on social media, which included a faux statement from UFC President Dana White shared from what appears to be the UFC’s official Twitter page. You can view the fake tweets below.

Dana White comments on Joe Rogan’s passing via the UFC Twitter account pic.twitter.com/AUm0XD6jAs — fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) April 6, 2022

“The entire UFC family is devastated to hear of Joe Rogan’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family she loved ones, and we will make sure to continue his legacy.” – Dana White”

A Statement From the Family of Joe Rogan, on His Passing pic.twitter.com/TqojaRQt9k — fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) April 6, 2022

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Joe Rogan,” read a bogus tweet from @joerogannhq. “He died peacefully in his home this afternoon, we will provide more details as they arrive, with respect to his family’s wishes.”

While this isn’t exactly the most elaborate hoax ever performed, believe it or not, many social media users took the bait. So much so that outlets like The New York Post & Newsweek felt the need to set the record straight.

We, too, at MMA News can confirm that Joe Rogan is, in fact, alive and well. You can see so yourself tomorrow night at the ceremonial weigh-ins and the following evening at the UFC 273 pay-per-view this Saturday night.

What are your thoughts on this Joe Rogan death “hoax?”