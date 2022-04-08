ICYMI: John Dodson Defeats Francisco Rivera Jr. At XMMA 4 (Highlights)

John Dodson returned to the win column back last weekend at XMMA 4.

Dodson was headlining XMMA 4 from New Orleans on Saturday, which was his second fight since his UFC release. He was let go after his UFC 252 decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili and in his first fight since his loss, he suffered a decision loss to Cody Gibson at XMMA 3.

XMMA is a new MMA promotion that has featured several UFC and Bellator veterans on the card. In the fight, Dodson got out to a good start and clearly won the first two rounds, however, Rivera Jr. used a big third round and nearly got a 10-8 to force a draw but the judges’ ended up giving Dodson the unanimous decision win.

The Magician gets one back in the win column. John Dodson defeats Francisco Rivera via unanimous decision in the XMMA 4 main event. (29-28 x 3) #XMMA4 pic.twitter.com/KSku6z07HO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 3, 2022

Also on the card, in the co-main event, UFC veterans collided as Curtis Millender took on Jared Gooden. Gooden ended up scoring the second-round TKO to get the biggest win of his career and could punch his ticket back to the Octagon.

Kyle Bochniak also edged out Carlton Minus by split decision in a battle of UFC vets, while Kyle Stewart beat Zak Ottow by decision in another fight between UFC veterans. Sasha Palatnikov also picked up a TKO win in his first fight since his UFC release. Cole Smith, meanwhile, dropped a split decision in his first fight since his release from the Las Vegas-based promotion.

