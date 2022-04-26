Johnson Reveals The City He Misses Fighting In The Most

There is one particular US city that ONE Championship’s Demetrious Johnson misses fighting in more than any other.

Demetrious Johnson had a long and successful run in the UFC before embarking on his journey with ONE Championship. Since signing with ONE Championship, Johnson has only fought in Asia. Although that is to be expected in the Asian-based promotion, there could be a chance he could fight again in the United States in the future.

Johnson was asked about this possibility in an interview with The MMA Hour.

“Yeah, it’s definitely in the works,” Johnson said. “Obviously, with COVID-19 and with ONE Championship being a Singapore-based promotion, trying to get over here is a lot more effort, especially with all the—I think COVID is really holding it back, to be honest with you. That’s the biggest thing.”

Johnson was the longest-running UFC flyweight champion ever before losing his title to Henry Cejudo back in 2018. Following that loss, he was involved in an unprecedented “trade” between the UFC and ONE Championships.

In return for him joining ONE Championship, the UFC received Ben Askren. The future in ONE Championship seemed bright for Johnson and he has since done fairly well. He won the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix but failed to win the championship.

Even though Johnson found success in Asia, he has revealed one US city he’d love to fight in again.



“Yeah, I mean, the only place I miss fighting is Vegas,” Johnson said. “I just love fighting in Vegas. There’s no taxes, it’s a three-hour flight, everything is open, great, amazing food. But I have been really enjoying fighting over in Asia. Only thing I don’t like about it is the time difference, and the travel is like 18 hours, so it’s pretty brutal.”

Would you like to see Demetrious Johnson fighting in the United States again?