Jon Jones Wants Stipe Miocic In September With “No Excuses”

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is willing to wait to get the best version of Stipe Miocic for his heavyweight debut.

Jones hasn’t fought in the UFC in more than two years and has been preparing for his move to heavyweight later in 2022. He vacated his light heavyweight title following his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Jones teased a matchup with Miocic back in February and now seems focused on him as an opponent for his move to heavyweight. Jones was expected to face Francis Ngannou last year for the heavyweight title, but that bout never materialized.

In a recent tweet, Jones reiterated his interest in a fight with Miocic and teased when it may take place.

“Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September,” Jones said. “I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses.”

Ngannou is expected to be in fight shape in either November or December, as he recovers from knee surgery he underwent following UFC 270. This may create the opening for an interim heavyweight title fight in September between Jones and Miocic.

Miocic hasn’t fought since he lost the heavyweight title to Ngannou at UFC 260. Before that, he earned back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier.

A Jones vs. Miocic matchup could be on the horizon, and it seems Jones is willing to wait to make it happen.

