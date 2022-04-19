Jorge Masvidal Found Will Smith’s Slap Hilarious, ‘You’d Have To Kill Me’

Jorge Masvidal found humor in the sequence of events that led to Will Smith walking on stage and slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars last month.

By now, the entire civilized world is familiar with #SlapGate, which consisted of Smith’s infamous whack of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Rock told a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which visibly bothered the Set It Off actress.

Pinkett suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Due to the sensitive nature of the joke and Pinkett Smith’s reaction to it, Smith decided to take action by slapping Rock live on national television.

#SlapGate. Image Credit: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times

Smith has since apologized for his actions and resigned from The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. He has also been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

Someone who can relate to Will Smith’s controversy is UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal was also offended by comments made about his family. In his case, it was his nemesis and previous opponent Colby Covington who made reference to Masvidal’s children as well as the mother of his kids.

Like Smith, Masvidal allegedly did something about these comments when he reportedly blindsided Covington with an attack outside of a Miami steakhouse. However, unlike Smith, Masvidal is currently facing criminal charges for the alleged attack.

Jorge Masvidal On Will Smith Slap: “You Gotta Kill Me”

Masvidal is no doubt taking his legal case seriously, as he could be facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Will Smith’s situation, on the other hand, he found to be hysterical.

Where is the line when words become grounds for a violent response? During an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Masvidal explained why that varies depending on the situation.

“I think that line varies,” Masvidal said. “Like comedians, their line’s gonna be different from two scientists that work together, something like that. I think there’s gonna be lines in all fields. But lines that you just don’t cross is, I don’t care how much I dislike anyone, I’m not gonna talk about none of your moms, your kids, I don’t care about your significant other. If my problem’s with you, then you I come at.”

The Laugh Before The Storm

“For the Will Smith thing, the only thing that I found funny was that he laughed originally. Then, he looked at his chick and she gave him the go-ahead. Like, ‘Dawg, you better not be laughin’!’ He was like, <smack>”

Masvidal is also amused at how the “Chris Rocks of the world” can just go about their day after being smacked. If the same were to ever happen to him, the perpetrator would need to finish the job, says Masvidal.

“Oh, you gotta kill me, man. [LAUGHS] You gotta kill me,” Masvidal said at the thought of ever being slapped.

As for Masvidal, when asked what is his “finishing move” in a streetfight situation, it wasn’t a slap, a sucker punch, or even a three-piece & a soda finishing combo. Instead, the Miamian said it’s the headbutt that has proven the most effective for him.

If the allegations of his attack of former pal Colby Covington are true, no headbutt was thrown, but rather a series of swift punches before Covington was able to escape and contact authorities.

Some, including Logan’s younger brother Jake, believe Covington going to the police while Chris Rock did not shows weakness on the part of the MMA fighter.

Regarding the criminal charges he is facing, which include second-degree felony aggravated battery, Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he is due in court later this week on April 21.

