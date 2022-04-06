Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Report: Hill Becomes Third Fighter To Withdraw From Bellator Grand Prix

By Curtis Calhoun
Josh Hill
Bellator bantamweight contender Josh Hill has withdrawn from his previously-scheduled Grand Prix bout with Enrique Barzola.

MMA Junkie was the first to report news of Hill withdrawing from the tournament.

Hill was supposed to face Barzola in a wild card bout in the Bellator 278 co-headliner. He earned a spot as an alternate for the Grand Prix after earning a second-round knockout over Jared Scoggins at Bellator 272.

Hill is now the third Bellator bantamweight to drop out of the tournament, along with champion Sergio Pettis and Irish contender James Gallagher. A reason for Hill’s withdrawal has not been made public and it’s unclear if Barzola will remain on the card.

Hill made his Bellator debut at Bellator 239, earning a unanimous decision win over Vinicius Zani. After another win over Erik Perez, he lost a decision to Raufeon Stots at Bellator 258.

The winner of the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix will earn the interim title and a $1 million cash prize and will face Pettis following the tournament. Stots will face former champion, Juan Archuleta, for the vacant interim title at Bellator 279 in Hawaii.

What is your reaction to Josh Hill becoming the latest Bellator fighter to withdraw from the Bantamweight Grand Prix?

