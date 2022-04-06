Julianna Peña Calls For Mega PPV Card Alongside Jones, McGregor

UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña wants to headline a card alongside some of the biggest stars in MMA.

Peña is looking ahead to her second matchup with Amanda Nunes later this year, in what UFC president Dana White has called the biggest fight in women’s MMA. She’s also teased an eventful season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Nunes.

But Peña has big ideas regarding her return to the Octagon and wants to share the spotlight with the returns of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor later this year.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Peña proposed a massive pay-per-view card for her rematch with Nunes.

“If all goes to plan, July 30th,” Peña said when asked about her return. “Although I’m not all that necessarily convinced that I like that timing, because what’s the likelihood that UFC fans are going to buy two UFC pay-per-views in one month? I would like to be on a big card, and I see Conor getting ready and I kinda want to reach out and be like ‘Conor, Jon Jones, you guys look like you’re both getting ready, you look like you’ll both be ready for summer. Let’s all of us jump on a card together.’

“How epic would that be? Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, and that be the pay-per-view as opposed to having it twice in one month. I don’t like that whole twice in one-month thing.”

Peña earned the bantamweight title by pulling off arguably the biggest upset in UFC history in her submission of Nunes at UFC 269. She earned the title shot by earning a win over Sara McMann at UFC 257.

Peña wants a big payday for her Octagon return now that she’s a titleholder and is expecting quite the bump in revenue for her rematch with Nunes.

While the Peña/Nunes rematch has yet to be officially booked, it’s clear that Peña wants to make it one of the biggest events in UFC history.

Do you agree with Julianna Peña’s proposal?