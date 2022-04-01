Julianna Peña: I’m The Real Lioness Of The UFC

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña is now staking her claim to another of Amanda Nunes‘ titles.

At UFC 269, Peña pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when she dethroned “The Lioness.”

However, according to the new champion, that isn’t quite accurate. Peña claims that there was a lioness in the cage on December 11, 2021, but it wasn’t Amanda Nunes. And if anything, it was Peña who turned in a successful defense when it comes to the “Lioness” title.

“Well, the truth is that her name’s like ‘The Lioness’ or whatever, but according to the birth chart and everything like that, I’m born in August. I’m a true Leo Lion through and through,” Peña said on a recent installment of UFC Unfiltered. “

“So whenever she says that she’s the Lioness, I’m like, ‘No, I am. I’m the Lion. I’m actually the Lion. And so that’s what I needed to show everybody else is that she can say she’s the Lioness whenever, but the reality is that that’s actually me.”

Julianna Pena, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“The Venezuelan Vixen” and “The Lioness” Julianna Peña? Nunes might have plenty to say about that, and there won’t be a better time to remind Peña and the rest of the world why they call her “The Lioness” when she meets Peña in the rematch later this year.

But first, Nunes & Peña will serve as coaches on the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter, which premieres May 3. Fans will have to tune in to the program to learn if Peña informed Nunes of her claim to the “Lioness” title or if there was any other trash talk between these two leading ladies before their highly anticipated rematch.

What are your thoughts on Julianna Peña saying that she, not Amanda Nunes, is the real “Lioness” of the UFC?