Julianna Peña Hints At Drama In The Upcoming TUF Season With Nunes

UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has teased showmanship between herself and Amanda Nunes on The Ultimate Fighter.

Peña and Nunes will coach alongside each other in the upcoming season of TUF 30 in Las Vegas, NV. The season is scheduled to debut on May 3 exclusively on ESPN+, and filming began back in February.

Peña and Nunes had a heated buildup to their title fight at UFC 269, in which Peña pulled off one of the greatest upsets in UFC history by submitting Nunes. Now, they’ll coach against one another before squaring off in a title rematch later this year.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Peña explained what she learned about Nunes during the show’s production.

“I would say that she’s a little bit more high maintenance than I had originally anticipated. That’s for sure,” Peña said.

During the last season of TUF, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega faced off and traded their fair share of trash talk throughout the show. Volkanovski went as far as accusing Ortega of being “fake”, and it sounds like Peña has noticed a change in Nunes as well.

“Yeah, I would definitely say that there’s a little bit of like a sad bravado about her that I think that she’s really wanting to come back and get her belt back. And so we had some words. We had some choice words. You’re gonna have to watch the show. But yeah, not gonna happen.”

Before her loss to Peña, Nunes had won the bantamweight and featherweight UFC titles and won 12 fights in a row. Her last loss came against Cat Zingano at UFC 178.

Peña earned the title shot after defeating Sara McMann at UFC 257. She earned the title shot with her performances inside the Octagon, and promotion and callouts of Nunes outside of it.

TUF has proven to bring out the best and worst of UFC fighters during their times coaching the show, and it appears that Peña and Nunes shared plenty of tense moments while together for an extended period.

