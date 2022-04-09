Jung Believes UFC 273 Win Would Cause Generational Change In Korean MMA

Chan Jung Sung is looking to create change with a UFC 273 win.

History could be made at UFC 273. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung will be taking on UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of tonight’s pay-per-view. If Jung were to win, he would be the first-ever UFC champion from Korea. Although Jung has a tough test before him, he is looking to open up opportunities for the next generation with this win.

“He wants to make history for Korean MMA. Nobody’s done it before,” Jung said via a translator to MMA Junkie. “And if and when he wins the belt, it’s going to be history for him, and Korean MMA and all these young fighters out there who looking up to Zombie as a role model can go ahead and get a nicer career, maybe get more support. So in that sense, he’s very excited to win the belt.”

Jung first came to the UFC back in 2011. After stringing together several good wins, Jung was granted his first title shot against José Aldo. That shot did not go his and Jung was forced to leave the UFC for a bit to serve in his country’s military. Upon his return, he had work to do to get back to the top, and now he finds himself there again.

In Jung’s last few outings he has only lost one of four. He holds wins over some of the best in the UFC such as Dustin Poirier and Frankie Edgar during his UFC career. Of his last seven promotional wins, only one went the distance. He is known as a knockout artist but can hold his own on the ground as well.

In recent years the UFC has begun a much broader presence in Asia. They had the first Chinese-born champion in Weili Zhang and set up a UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China. If Jung can defeat the ever-dangerous Volkanovski, he would certainly be helping the growth of the sport in that part of the world.

Do you like Chan Sung Jung‘s chances tonight at UFC 273?