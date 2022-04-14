Junior dos Santos Warns Tyson Fury Of Making Transition To MMA

Junior dos Santos doesn’t think Tyson Fury would do well in MMA.

Fury is the current WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion and is set to face Dillian Whyte on April 23 in a very intriguing matchup. He has said this will be his retirement fight but he has hinted about doing special fights or even an MMA fight, but former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos doesn’t think that would go well for him.

“It’s hard to say, of course, in boxing he’s great but I don’t think he’d do very well in MMA,” dos Santos said to TheSun Sport. “I challenge him to come to Triad, Triller, to do our style of fighting which is boxing with clinches. That’s something different at what he does. I think that would be better for him.

MMA Junkie

“Because if he goes straight into MMA he doesn’t have many chances because he doesn’t know any ground game or grappling game so it would be very hard for him to succeed,” dos Santos continued about Fury. “But in Triad he has chances because most part of the fight is boxing. As a boxing fan I admire him and I think he’s a great champion.”

Junior dos Santos certainly has a point, as Tyson Fury would likely do well in the standup and the range but in the clinch and on the ground he could struggle. However, we have seen him train MMA with Darren Till and he is close friends with Tom Aspinall as the two have trained with one another in the past, so perhaps he would learn something from the surging heavyweight contender.

Regardless, for now, Fury is focusing on defending his belt against Whyte next Saturday. He wants to end his career undefeated and could go down as one of the best heavyweights ever.

Do you agree with Junior dos Santos that Tyson Fury would struggle in MMA?