Kai Kara-France Details Recent Run-In With Childhood Bully

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France’s issues with bullying as a kid helped him become the fighter he is in 2022.

Kara-France has emerged as one of the top 125-pounders in the UFC following recent wins over Askar Askarov and former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt. He is expected to get a title shot next, depending on how the planned Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno fourth fight plays out.

Kara-France, like other current and former UFC stars, has detailed his issues with bullying as a kid and how it motivated him to become an MMA fighter. Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre has also talked about his issues with childhood bullying on numerous occasions and in various interviews.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Kara-France explained how he recently ran into one of the people who picked on him as a kid, and how the bully helped motivate his MMA career.

“But, crazy story, I actually bumped into one of my bullies, like, not even four or five months ago,” Kara-France recounted. “I was just at a takeaway spot close to my house. And then this guy comes up to me and he’s like, ‘Hey Kai!’ And I was like, ‘Hey bro, do I know you?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s me.’ I won’t say his name, but he’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s me, we went to high school together.’ I was like, ‘Oh shit, I didn’t recognize you at all.’ Because, obviously, it was more than 10 years ago.

“And he’s a tradie now, different life. But he was like, ‘I’ve been following your journey, bro! Big fan.’ And in my head I was just, ‘Bro, I should give you a hiding right now.’ But then I was like, ‘I should probably thank you, because you’re the reason why I started this. Here we are now. Life works out. You know, I’m one of the best fighters in the world now because of you.’” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Kara-France has recently volunteered to be the backup to Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4, should the fight come to fruition. Figueiredo has called for a fight with Kara-France instead amidst accusations of racism against Moreno and his team.

Kara-France has gone from a childhood bullying victim to one of the best MMA fighters on the planet. He’ll look to continue his journey in the Octagon later this year for a potential opportunity at the UFC flyweight title.

