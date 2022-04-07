Katlyn Chookagian Criticizes UFC As Fighters Don’t Get Revenue Share Of Signed Fight Gear

Katlyn Chookagian doesn’t understand why fighters don’t get a bit of money from all the signed fight gear the UFC sells.

Recently, fighter pay has been a talking point as fighters are reportedly getting around 18% of revenue sharing. Along with that, Chookagian recently revealed that fighters have to sign one item after every fight and the UFC sells them, but the fighters don’t get any money from it.

“After our fights, the UFC takes one of our [items]. We get to pick either we give them our shorts or walkout t-shirt or you can give them a glove and you sign it,” Chookagian said in a Q&A (via Sportskeeda). “And then UFC sells it and we get nothing, but we have to give them one of the things. Which is kind of messed up. We have to give them. They’re like, ‘Oh you can pick what you want to give up.’ Then they’re like sign it and then they sell it online and we don’t get any of that.

“I think like my shorts, someone saw them there and they were on there for like I think like five hundred dollars,” Chookagian continued. “So it’s like UFC takes my shorts, sells them online, and keeps 500 bucks and I don’t get any. UFC, you really need that 500 bucks? I don’t know, that’s kind of lame.”

Chookagian recently re-signed with the UFC and will fight Amanda Ribas on May 14. She’s currently the second-ranked flyweight and is on a three-fight win streak. Over that span, she’s defeated Jennifer Maia, Viviane Araujo, and Cynthia Calvillo.

What do you make of Katlyn Chookagian’s criticism of the UFC?