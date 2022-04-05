Kayla Harrison’s Season Opener Set As PFL 3 Pairings Announced

Kayla Harrison and a number of other notable names have their opening pairings for this year’s Professional Fighters League season set, with the promotion announcing the full card for PFL 3.

The event, featuring welterweights and women’s lightweights, is set to go down on May 6 from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The card will be following the PFL’s opening two events in April, which will see the lightweights, featherweights, light heavyweights, and heavyweights get their first taste of PFL action in 2022.

Under the Friday Night Lights in Texas 🌟#2022PFL3 May 6th on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/YcZ0qhFUY0 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 5, 2022

The main event will see the PFL’s biggest star return for her third full season. Having taken home gold and the $1 million prize money in both 2019 and 2021, Harrison (12-0) will be looking for her third dose of championship glory off the back of signing a new lucrative multi-year deal with the organization last month.

The first block on her way to further success will be Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2), a two-time European champion in sambo. The Russian made a successful PFL debut last year, scoring a unanimous decision win over Claudia Zamora.

Elsewhere at 155 pounds, former Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd (16-3) will open her first full season with the PFL against 2021 semi-finalist Genah Fabian (4-2). 2019 finalist Larissa Pacheco (15-4) will also return to the cage on May 6, facing Kazakhstan’s Zamzagul Fayzallanova (7-1).

Joining Harrison on the PFL 3 main card will be two blockbuster welterweight clashes and a re-arranged lightweight scrap. They include the return of two-time PFL champion Ray Cooper lll (23-7-1). “Bradda Boy” won his second 170-pound PFL championship last season by defeating Magomed Magomedkerimov at PFL 10.

While Magomedkerimov (29-6) opens his season against Joao Zeferino (26-9), Cooper lll faces the Russian’s unbeaten compatriot, Magomed Umalotov (11-0).

In the opening bout of the main card, former UFC titleholder Rory MacDonald (22-8) will return for his second PFL season. After falling short against Cooper lll in last season’s semifinals, “Red King” will hope to go better this year, starting with a victory over Brett Cooper (28-14).

The PFL 3 card will also feature a re-arranged lightweight bout between Anthony Pettis and Myles Price, originally scheduled for PFL 1 on April 20, along with names like Gleison Tibau, Vanessa Melo, and Abigail Montes.

The announced PFL 3 card is currently as follows:

5:30PM ET/ESPN +

Vanessa Melo vs. Martin Jindrova (women’s lightweight)

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes (women’s lightweight)

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al Silawi (welterweight)

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova (women’s lightweight)

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin (welterweight)

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd (women’s lightweight)

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino (welterweight)

9PM ET/ESPN & ESPN+

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper (welterweight)

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price (lightweight)

Ray Cooper lll vs. Magomed Umalatov (welterweight)

Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (women’s lightweight)

Which fight are you most looking forward to seeing go down at PFL 3 on May 6?