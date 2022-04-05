Kelvin Gastelum To Undergo Knee Surgery Following UFC 273 Removal

Kelvin Gastelum‘s return to the Octagon will have to wait.

Kelvin Gastelum was set to make his way back to the UFC Octagon at UFC 273, but it seems that the universe had different plans. He was originally set to fight against Nassourdine Imavov at the event being held on April 9 but Imavov was forced out due to visa issues. Gastelum was set up with a replacement for that fight in Dricus Du Plessis, but now it is Gastelum with the injury.

Gastelum pulled out of the short notice bout with an injury to his knee. He released a short statement in which he stated, “I am compromised, and I can’t and won’t be heading into the fight compromised the way that I am.” The nature of the injury however was not revealed until later.

Spoke to @AliAbdelaziz00, who said @KelvinGastelum will undergo knee surgery next week. At that point, he’ll have a better understanding of Gastelum’s timetable for a potential return to action. — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 5, 2022

Gastelum has been on a bit of a skid lately. He has only won one fight in his last six and was coming into this bout having lost two in a row. Despite the troubles, he is still ranked tenth in the division. His last two losses were against the number one and two guys in the division. He has proven over the years that he can hold his own against the best and with a few wins, he could be right back in title contention.

Now that he will undergo surgery, his timetable for return is unknown. His last fight was back in August of last year, and perhaps it may be around that year mark before he makes that walk to the cage again.

