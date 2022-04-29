Kevin Holland Announces He Has A Fight Set Against Tim Means

Kevin Holland has announced his next fight in a very theatrical way.

Kevin Holland is ready to get back in the cage and instead of letting the news leak through the media, he has decided to announce his next bout himself. Holland has created a mini-movie-style post announcing that he will be facing Tim Means on June 18 in Austin Texas.

Y’all watch me choke my chicken in Austin, TX on June 18th!!!!!! 🍗 🐔 🦢



Ohh and I cashed out on that Cowboy Oliveira bounty…. 50G’s baby #dirtybird #austintx #2022 #fightnight #webackoutside #onlyfanshaditfirst pic.twitter.com/1jBfmkWh10 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 29, 2022

In his video, Holland is shown fictionally collecting his fight bonus from his most recent second-round TKO win over Alex Oliveira. When he is asked what is next, a dream sequence begins with him in a battle with a Big Bird character aka the dirty bird. “The Dirty Bird” is Tim Means’ nickname. In this video Holland does name Means directly.

“I’ll be choking my f–king chicken,” he said in the video.

The win over Oliviera got Holland back in the win column following two losses and a no contest. Holland was quickly rising up the rankings in 2020 when he secured five wins in a row that year.

Means is currently on a three-fight winning streak. He last fought a year ago to the date of his scheduled fight with Holland. He won a unanimous decision victory over Nicolas Dalby last June. Means is a veteran of the UFC, making his promotional debut back in 2012 and has been a staple in the welterweight division since his return in 2014.

The event on June 18 has yet to be scheduled a main event. Here is a list of fights on the Austin Texas fight card:

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Did you like the video of Kevin Holland’s fight announcement?