Sunday, April 3, 2022
Archives: Khabib Blasts McGregor Over Sexual Assault Allegations (2019)

The personal attacks between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are only getting worse after the latest message shared on Twitter on Wednesday.

By Clyde Aidoo
Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor
(via Ed Mullholland/Zuffa LLC)

The following article was published on this day three years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED APRIL 3, 2019, 1:34 PM]

Headline: Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasts Conor McGregor Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Author: Damon Martin

The personal attacks between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have ratcheted up even further after the latest message shared on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday evening, McGregor shared a pair of tweets that took aim at Nurmagomedov and his family including one very personal attack that insulted the Russian’s wife.

“Your wife is a towel, mate,” McGregor wrote in the message that was later deleted.

While McGregor deleted that message, he didn’t stop going after Nurmagomedov in several more tweets including another directed at his teammate Ruslan Magomedov, who was recently handed a lifetime ban by USADA after multiple violations of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

Then on Wednesday, Nurmagomedov decided to respond with a message of his own.

This message took aim at McGregor and the recent news that he was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that took place in his native Ireland last December. According to a report from the New York Times, McGregor was detained for questioning and later released after the sexual assault allegations surfaced.

“Rapist, you are Rapist,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you. We will see.”

To be very clear, McGregor has never been charged or convicted of any crime related to the sexual assault allegations.

Obviously there’s no love lost between these two competitors but what initially started as trash talk between two opponents has devolved into incredibly personal attacks including insults about Nurmagomedov’s faith and family not to mention sexual assault allegations.

It’s unclear if the UFC will take any action against either fighter for these continued attacks.

Under the UFC’s code of conduct, any athlete can be punished for behavior that is seen as detrimental to the promotion.

Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
