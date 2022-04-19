Chimaev Opens Up On UFC 273 Disappointment In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Khamzat Chimaev is looking back at his UFC 273 performance.

Rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev has never been closer to a UFC title shot before. His performance and win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 was the just the thing that got him to where he is right now. He is now sitting in the number three spot and just one or two fights away from facing the champ.

However, his success against Burns is coming with some criticism both from outside sources and internally. Chimaev spoke in a behind-the-scenes video about his thoughts on his performance on April 9.

“I feel sorry for my coaches. They work hard with me. I made many mistakes. Go back and watch my fight, like I always do,” Chimaev said via BJPenn.com I will work hard, more energy. I need to be (better) everywhere. Black belt, striking, ground-and-pound, wrestling, grappling, whatever, everything. I will fix everything now. One way I’m happy and one way I’m mad. I’m mad because I couldn’t finish the guy!”

Chimaev’s win over Burns was by unanimous decision. It was the first time he hasn’t been able to finish an opponent in his professional career. Khamzat only has 11 professional fights to his name and just five in the UFC so far, but he has been one of the fastest-rising fighters in the past few years with a lot of hype around him. He knows now since facing his first top-five opponent that he must work on these things he mentioned.

UFC President Dana White had mentioned that Chimaev if he were to beat Burns, could be matched up with former title challenger Colby Covington next. That would arguably be the toughest test yet for Chimaev. His coaches believe he will learn from these mistakes and just get better. They responded with words of encouragement to him in the video.

“Experience. You have to beat them with being smart, with a strategy,” one coach said.

What did you think of Khamzat Chimaev’s performance at UFC 273?