Chimaev Responds To Burns’ Call For A Five-Round Rematch

By Curtis Calhoun
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev likes his odds in a five-round fight against Gilbert Burns if they were to have a rematch.

Chimaev and Burns went to war at UFC 273, with nonstop action throughout three rounds. Chimaev earned the win on the judges’ scorecards, but it was a fight that many believe could’ve been scored either way.

The fight also earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors, with both Chimaev and Burns each earning an additional $50k. The UFC also gave Burns his win bonus despite losing the fight by decision.

UFC President Dana White has recently alluded to a plan for Chimaev to fight Colby Covington next in a potential No. 1 contender bout. Covington is coming off of a win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

After Burns reached out to him on Twitter to pitch the idea of a five-round rematch if the Covington fight doesn’t happen, Chimaev seemed enticed by the idea of going five rounds in a rematch with Burns.

“In 5 rounds I will take your soul see you soon boy,” Chimaev tweeted.

This is not the first time Burns suggested fighting Chimaev in a five-round fight. In fact, before their UFC 273 bout became official, Burns revealed that he had requested for the bout to be contested within five rounds.

Chimaev took a big leap in competition with Burns after winning his previous four UFC fights with relative ease. He appears on the fast track to a welterweight title shot with one more win.

As for Burns, he remains in the title picture after dropping just two spots to No. 4 in the latest UFC rankings. Chimaev jumped up from No. 11 to No. 3 with his close win over Burns.

The intensity of their UFC 273 matchup could certainly warrant a rematch between Chimaev and Burns down the line. If it happens, it appears that both sides want it to be part of a main event slot.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns will fight each other again in the future?

