Watch: Khusniddin Khakimov High Kicks Opponent In Wild Knockout

The crowd at Muradov Professional League 4 erupted into a frenzy after heavyweight Khusniddin Khakimov high kicked his opponent for the finish.

Khakimov and Rasuli went back and forth in the first round of the fight, with both sides having their moments with their striking. However, Khakimov would prove to have the defining blow of the fight in Round 2, landing a powerful left high kick that sent Rasuli to sleep.

The knockout occurred shortly after a groin strike briefly paused the action.

Check out Khakimov’s memorable moment below.

Holy head kick



Moments after a low blow restart, Khusniddin Khakimov SLEEPS Muhammad Rasuli with a high kick in the 2nd round



Muradov Professional League 4 pic.twitter.com/CatNJT5Spe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 1, 2022

Khakimov got in the win column for the first time in his professional career, after losing his MMA debut against Islambek Baktybek Uulu at Octagon 18. He now has a professional record of 1-1.

Later in the main event, Bobur Kurbonov earned a knockout of his own in just under two minutes over Vladislav Shabalin. The bout was a welterweight headliner and Kurbonov moved to a record of 12-4.

What is your reaction to Khusniddin Khakimov’s high kick knockout?