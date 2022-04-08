Friday, April 8, 2022
Watch: Khusniddin Khakimov High Kicks Opponent In Wild Knockout

By Curtis Calhoun
Khusniddin Khakimov
Muradov Professional League 4

The crowd at Muradov Professional League 4 erupted into a frenzy after heavyweight Khusniddin Khakimov high kicked his opponent for the finish.

Khakimov and Rasuli went back and forth in the first round of the fight, with both sides having their moments with their striking. However, Khakimov would prove to have the defining blow of the fight in Round 2, landing a powerful left high kick that sent Rasuli to sleep.

The knockout occurred shortly after a groin strike briefly paused the action.

Check out Khakimov’s memorable moment below.

Khakimov got in the win column for the first time in his professional career, after losing his MMA debut against Islambek Baktybek Uulu at Octagon 18. He now has a professional record of 1-1.

Later in the main event, Bobur Kurbonov earned a knockout of his own in just under two minutes over Vladislav Shabalin. The bout was a welterweight headliner and Kurbonov moved to a record of 12-4.

What is your reaction to Khusniddin Khakimov’s high kick knockout?

Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
