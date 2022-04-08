Korean Zombie Admits This Is Likely His Last Title Shot At UFC 273

UFC featherweight Chan Sung Jung, otherwise known as ‘The Korean Zombie’, knows this could be his last chance at UFC gold.

Jung will face UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 273 headliner. He is coming off an impressive win over Dan Ige in his last Octagon appearance at UFC Vegas 29.

This will be Jung’s second attempt at a UFC championship after losing to then-champion José Aldo at UFC 163. Despite having his moments early on, Jung was knocked out by a flurry of punches by Aldo in Round 4.

The 35-year-old Jung likely has a few more fights left in his UFC career, but this could be his last title opportunity. He admitted as much during his UFC 273 pre-fight press conference.

“It’s definitely not his last fight, but then he thinks it’s going to be his last title fight because he’s been injured a lot, he’s been hurt a lot in the past, and he has seen fighters who have issues with these injuries, long-lasting issues, and he doesn’t want that to happen to him,” Jung’s translator said. “So he’s going to fight more after this, regardless of the result, but in terms of title fights, he thinks it’s his last one.”

Jung earned the featherweight title shot after Volkanovski’s original opponent, Max Holloway, pulled out with an injury shortly after the fight was announced. The UFC quickly moved to find a replacement, with Jung at the top of the list.

Jung made his UFC debut back in March 2011, when he earned a second-round twister submission over Leonard Garcia. He has also picked up wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier and Frankie Edgar.

If this is indeed Jung’s last chance at a UFC title, he’ll look to capitalize on this final chance against Volkanovski. A win would make him the first Korean-born UFC champion in the history of the promotion.

How do you think The Korean Zombie will perform against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273?