The Korean Zombie Speaks Out After UFC 273, Thanks Volkanovski

UFC featherweight Chan Sung Jung has expanded on his thoughts and feelings following a disappointing loss to Alexander Volkanovski.

Jung, otherwise known as ‘The Korean Zombie’, was dismantled from start to finish against Volkanovski at UFC 273. After three rounds of getting bashed in every facet of the bout, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight just seconds into Round 4 in a standing TKO.

Jung seemed non-committal regarding his UFC future during his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan. He hinted at possible retirement following the defeat to Volkanovski.

In a recent Instagram post, Jung gave Volkanovski props for the performance.

“It’s sad or regretful, or something like that, but there’s no such thing,” Jung said. “I feel relieved, my physical condition was perfect and all the camps were perfect, but I lost so perfectly haha. I’m sorry to those who looked forward to me, thank you to those who worried about me, I’m okay I’m just disappointed to learn that a champion is like this. I hope that Korean martial arts will be helpful to the next generation. And I want to say thank you to Alex Volkanovski for showing the dignity of a champion Thank you Alex.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Before the loss to Volkanovski at UFC 273, Jung won three of his previous four fights including a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige. He also earned wins over the likes of Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano.

Jung made his second attempt at UFC gold after losing to José Aldo at UFC 163, losing via fourth-round TKO. He made his UFC debut back in March 2011 following a brief run in the WEC.

The win over Jung extends Volkanovski’s win streak to 21 and cemented him as arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

What do you think is next for the Korean Zombie?