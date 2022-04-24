Sunday, April 24, 2022
Watch: Wojciech Kazieczko Starts Off KSW 69 With Wild Knockout

By Curtis Calhoun
Wojciech Kazieczko
KSW 69

Fans watching KSW 69 were in for a treat in the first fight on the card as Wojciech Kazieczko earned a vicious knockout.

Kazieczko didn’t take long to overwhelm Lubos Lesak on the feet on the KSW 69 prelims. The featherweight prospect forced Lesak against the fence before throwing bombs and getting the big knockdown.

Check out Kazieczko’s finish below.

Kazieczko’s blitz with his striking shouldn’t be a surprise to Polish MMA fans. He has also competed in professional kickboxing, earning wins over Mateusz Dabrowski and Tobiasz Zalik.

Kazieczko’s first MMA win came against Milosz Wasik at Contender Fight Night 5 before getting the call from KSW.

KSW 69 featured a bantamweight title main event between Sebastian Przybysz and Werlleson Martins. After four rounds of closely contested action, Przybysz earned a fifth-round submission via rear-naked choke.

What are your thoughts on KSW and Wojciech Kazieczko?

