Lina Lansberg Defends Ronda Rousey Against Peña’s Recent Comments

UFC veteran Lina Lansberg is puzzled by Julianna Peña‘s recent comments on Ronda Rousey.

It has been a little over a week since Peña chose to call out Rousey following the former UFC bantamweight champion’s loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. While she also had some harsh words to say along with her call out for Rousey.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ went in on Rousey, calling her “kind of a joke in the MMA world” as well as labelling her a “sellout” for exiting MMA for professional wrestling.

Rousey departed the UFC following brutal back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Peña now wants to welcome back Rousey and has chosen the route of looking to provoke the former UFC star into the fight.

UFC veteran Lina Lansberg has since come out to defend Rousey, calling Peña’s comments “not okay” in an interview with Sportskeeda.

“It was definitely unfair,” said Lansberg on Peña’s comments. “She could have done that in so many other ways. I don’t know, Why talk shit about Ronda? She could’ve just told her that she wants her back. I don’t know. Not okay.”

Lansberg seems unimpressed by Peña’s decision to trash talk Rousey in hopes of setting up a super fight against the former UFC bantamweight champion.

In the meantime, Peña will be looking to defend her belt and silence the naysayers who claim she fluked her title win over Nunes in the pair’s rematch set to go down following The Ultimate Fighter Season 30.

