Leon Edwards Calls ‘Fake News’ On Sonnen’s Usman/McGregor Claim

Leon Edwards has denied Chael Sonnen’s claims that he’s been offered money to let Conor McGregor fight Kamaru Usman next.

With a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Edwards is expected to face the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman later in 2022. UFC President Dana White has assured him that he’ll get the next title shot at 170 pounds.

But eyebrows were raised this week after Sonnen revealed on his YouTube podcast that he had heard a rumor that Edwards has been offered his purse and win bonus from the UFC to allow McGregor to skip the line and fight Usman.

In a Twitter reply to a story regarding Sonnen’s claim, Edwards appeared to squash any chance of McGregor passing him up for the title shot.

😂😂😂😂chael what the fuck you on about https://t.co/L3aX8deb9Y — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 20, 2022

“[LAUGHS] Chael what the fuck you on about,” Edwards tweeted.

McGregor has claimed that he plans on fighting Usman in his return to the Octagon later this year. He has alluded to a move to welterweight and appears to be done competing at 155 pounds.

It’s been a long road for Edwards to the title shot, which has featured a series of fight cancelations and a no-contest against Belal Muhammad due to an eye poke. Despite the challenges, he has earned recent wins over Nate Diaz and former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The UFC skipping Edwards in favor of McGregor seemed a bit odd to begin with, and it appears it was nothing more than a myth.

