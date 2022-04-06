Logan Paul Names Who He Would Want To Face In A UFC Fight

If Logan Paul were to get a shot in the UFC Octagon from Dana White, he has a specific opponent in mind for his MMA debut.

Paul has teased a future move to MMA once his boxing career concludes, and recently questioned White about a potential UFC fight down the line. To the surprise of many, White didn’t rule out the possibility of having Paul fight in his promotion at some point.

UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev has volunteered to face off against Paul in the Octagon if the UFC were to sign him. However, Paul has another name in mind when it comes to a potential appearance in the top MMA promotion.

Paul revealed that a matchup with UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett would make the most sense for him if White agreed to bring him aboard.

Paddy Pimblett

“Paddy the Baddy,” Paul said during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I swear to God. They’re saying he’s possibly the next Conor McGregor, right? He’s super charismatic, he’s entertaining as hell, he’s on the come-up, he’s young like me. Got a real loudmouth, but I just like the way he can perform, and I think also in the offseason he can come up 25 pounds, he blows up in the offseason, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like someone put a fuckin’ vacuum in him or a pump in him. He can get up to 185, and I can get down to 185 and possibly do a UFC match.”

When pressed to explain the rationale behind a matchup with Pimblett, Paul clarified that there’s no bad blood between the two of them.

“No, I think I may even have him on my podcast. I’ll just tell him straight up: ‘Yo I’d love to fight you in the UFC’. No issue. He’s a good-ass fuckin’ fighter, and I’ve never had an MMA fight. But if I’m doing it, obviously I think I’m gonna win.”

Pimblett most recently earned a second-straight finish over Kazula Vargas at UFC London, after winning his debut with a first-round knockout over Luigi Vendramini last September. He signed with the UFC last year following a decorated run in Cage Warriors.

Paul has teased a return to the boxing ring later this year, potentially against fellow YouTube star Whindersson Nunes. He hasn’t competed since his loss to YouTuber KSI in his professional debut in 2019.

Do you think Logan Paul will ever fight in the UFC?