Luis Peña, EX-UFC Fighter, Has Two Fights Booked In One Month

Former UFC fighter Luis Peña isn’t having problems getting fights despite his slew of recent legal issues.

Peña will compete in main events in Titan FC and ACA with just weeks in between in May. He’s booked to face Zach Zane in a catchweight 160lb main event at Titan FC 76 on May 6, before making the quick turnaround against Eduard Vartanyan at ACA 139 on May 21.

Peña was arrested on three different occasions in 2021. He was arrested for two charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal mischief back in November following an incident in Broward County, FL.

A month before, Peña was charged with felony domestic violence and battery following an incident with Peña’s girlfriend and another woman. He was released from the UFC shortly after his arrest.

In June 2021, Peña was arrested for robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief following an altercation with his girlfriend.

Busy time for Peña. He is also booked for the main event of #ACA139 on May 21st against Eduard Vartanyan. https://t.co/RlKFLur7nO — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) April 27, 2022

Peña last fought at a UFC Fight Night event against Alex Munoz in April 2021, earning a split-decision win. Before that, he had lost two of his previous three fights against the likes of lightweights Khama Worthy and Matt Frevola.

Peña earned a shot in the UFC following a successful run on The Ultimate Fighter 27. He defeated Jose Martinez Jr. via a unanimous decision during the show before earning a first-round submission over Richie Smullen in the Finale.

Peña will look to improve on his 9-3 record with his pair of booked fights in May.

What are your thoughts on Luis Peña getting two fights booked in one month?