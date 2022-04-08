Watch: Magomed Kabardiev Sleeps UFC Veteran With Spinning Elbow

MMA fighter Magomed Kabardiev landed one of the most brutal knockouts you’ll ever see at a recent Naiza FC event over Valmir Lazaro.

Kabardiev squared off against Lazaro in a lightweight co-main event at Naiza FC 38 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. After a few minutes of the two lightweights appearing to be tentative on the feet, Kabardiev threw a vicious right-spinning elbow that landed flush on Lazaro’s chin.

The elbow from Kabardiev sent Lazaro collapsing to the canvas and the fight was immediately stopped. Watch the incredible knockout below.

Brutal KO from Kazakhstan



Magomed Kabardiev KO's UFC vet Valmir Lazaro COLD with a spinning back elbow in the first round.#NaizaFC38 pic.twitter.com/RvwWMP1gcJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 1, 2022

The win over Lazaro moves Kabardiev’s record to a perfect 8-0, including five stoppage victories. Before Naiza FC 38, he earned another wild knockout over Zhakshylyk Myrzabekov at Naiza FC 35 late in the fight.

Kabardiev’s knockout wasn’t the only notable moment during the event. Idris Alibi earned a flying knee knockout over Dzhokhar Eskiev for the NFC flyweight title in the headliner.

Kabardiev is a lightweight prospect to watch out of Russia and is expected to return to action later this year.

