Man Suffers Attack After MMA Event, Police Call For Witnesses

A man was hospitalized for a fractured jaw and other injuries after being attacked at an MMA event at the MECA Swindon in England.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding a brutal attack in which a man in his 20s suffered a fractured jaw and injuries to the head and eye socket. The attack in question followed a live MMA event at the MECA Swindon on Regent Circus in the United Kingdom around 11 pm on March 5.

The historic entertainment center holds a wide array of events from live music to stand-up comedy. Raged MMA hosted Raged UK 14, a 16-bout event that began at 1 pm EST that Saturday afternoon.

“This was a nasty incident which left the victim with several injuries,” said Detective Con Helen Bott of Swindon CID:

One arrest was made for the assault.

A man from Devon was apprehended on suspicion of causing the injuries and taken to Gablecross Police Station. However, he has since been released while the investigation continues.

The local authorities in Swindon are still urging witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident.

“However, we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, including anyone who may have mobile phone footage of an altercation, which took place inside the arena towards the end of the event at around 10.50 pm.” (via Swindon Advertiser)

Anyone with information regarding the attack should contact 101 and just the crime reference number 54220023151. Also, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at 0800 555 111.