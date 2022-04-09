Marcin Tybura Sick, Withdraws From UFC 273 Bout vs. Rozenstruik

UFC heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura has pulled out of his Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight at UFC 273 just hours before the event.

Per MMA Fighting, the UFC announced Tybura’s withdrawal shortly after weigh-ins.

After making weight on Friday morning in Jacksonville, FL, Tybura left the event due to an undisclosed illness. With just hours before the fights, Rozenstruik will not remain on the card due to the near impossibility of finding a short-notice replacement.

Tybura most recently fought against Alexander Volkov at UFC 267, losing a unanimous decision. He had been on a roll in the heavyweight division before the loss, winning five straight.

Tybura earned back-to-back knockouts over Greg Hardy and Walt Harris before getting the fight with Volkov. He was originally supposed to face Rozenstruik in February before the fight was postponed to UFC 273.

It’s unclear if the promotion will look to re-book Tybura vs. Rozenstruik again or will look for different opponents next for both fighters.

Rozenstruik was looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 266 last September.

Despite the Tybura vs. Rozenstruik fight cancelation, UFC 273 figures to be one of the top pay-per-view cards of 2022 on paper. UFC 273 will be headlined by a featherweight title matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung.

Were you excited to watch Marcin Tybura vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik?