Mark O. Madsen Reveals He Considered Retirement in 2021

UFC lightweight Mark O. Madsen has revealed that he almost called it quits in a whirlwind 2021.

Madsen has far from had the easiest ride in his UFC journey both in and outside the cage despite his perfect record remaining intact. The three-time Olympian suffered a broken jaw following his victory over Austin Hubbard in 2020, which set the fighter back months in terms of recovery while he also faced a battle with COVID-19.

Again, ‘The Olympain’ was hit with more worrying news when his wife was diagnosed with MS disease in 2021.

This didn’t hold back Madsen from returning to the Octagon in August of last year when he faced UFC veteran Clay Guida, who he edged a split-decision win over. He described this as the biggest comeback of his athletic career following the setbacks he had faced.

The UFC lightweight has now revealed in an interview with MMA Underground that he contemplated retirement from the sport following talks with his family on his commitment to MMA.

“In my mind, it’s always family first,” said Madsen. “No matter what I do, no matter where I go, it’s always family first. That is the most important thing for me as a person is to be able to take care of my family, make sure they’re safe and that they’re happy, doing well.

Image Credit: Credit: Ritzau Scanpix

“So with everything we had going on in 2021, I would say I was very confused what the outcome would be. Because on one side, it looked like we might have to call it a day. I mean, I do have a lot of exciting options in Denmark that I could choose to do. But on the other hand, I’m on a mission. I’m on a mission for gold here. And we sat down and, honestly, it was a 50-50 talk. I mean, it could have been a retirement or we could be in the fortunate situation we’re in right now.”

Ultimately, it was moving to America that was the next step in Madsen’s life and career as he and his family took home in Arizona. The Dane now trains out of Fight Ready MMA along with the likes of Henry Cejudo, The Korean Zombie, and Kelvin Gastelum.

Up next for the undefeated prospect is Vinc Piche,l who he faces at UFC 273 on April 9th with a place in the rankings well within sight for Madsen.

What do you think the future holds for Mark O. Madsen in the UFC lightweight division?