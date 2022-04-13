Marlon Moraes Announces His Retirement From Mixed Martial Arts

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes has announced his retirement after a long career in the cage.

Moraes’ manager, Ali Abdelaziz, sent a statement from Moraes to The Underground’s John Morgan.

Per @AliAbdelaziz00, former WSOF champ and UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) has retired from competition.



Statement from Moraes: pic.twitter.com/MtEzO4gWyW — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 13, 2022

“I want to thank everyone—Sean Shelby, Dana White, and the UFC for giving me so many opportunities,” Moraes said. “I want to thank my family, my coaches, my manager, everybody who has been around and been part of my career. I’m still gonna be around the sport helping young guys and helping my friends. I also want to say thank you to Mark Henry, Ricardo Almeida, Frankie Edgar, and Anderson França.”

Moraes lost four fights in a row on his way out of the Octagon, including most recently against Song Yadong last month. Before that, he lost via knockout to Merab Dvalishvili, Rob Font, and Cory Sandhagen.

Moraes had been with the UFC since his debut at UFC 212 when he lost a controversial split decision to Raphael Assuncao. He went on to win four in a row over the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Jimmie Rivera en route to the title shot.

After a strong start in the fight against then-champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 238, he lost via third-round TKO. He would go on to earn a split decision win over former UFC champion José Aldo in his next outing.

Before joining the UFC, Moraes made a name for himself in the World Series of Fighting. He earned the promotion’s bantamweight title with wins over the likes of Sheymon Moraes and Josh Hill.

Moraes went under the knife last year on a nagging shoulder injury, and he wasn’t able to get back on track in the division. It’s unclear if his recent injury concerns factored into the decision to leave MMA.

What is your reaction to Marlon Moraes retiring? What is your favorite moment from his UFC career?