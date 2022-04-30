Marlon Vera: Beating Font Is The Goal, Hurting Font Is A Bonus

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera says he’s always looking to cause his opponents pain, and upcoming foe Rob Font is no different.

After 18 fights in the UFC spanning eight years in the promotion, Vera is finally set to feature in his first main event on MMA’s biggest stage. The opportunity comes after “Chito” ascended to #8 on the 135-pound ladder with back-to-back victories over Davey Grant and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

If he’s to secure a place among the bantamweight elite, Vera will have to go through top-five contender Font at tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event.

While victory is the most important thing for Vera, the Ecuadorian is happy to welcome the violence and pain that could come with it…

Vera: I’m Always Looking To Hurt Opponents

During UFC Vegas 53 media day on Wednesday, Vera assessed his first chance in the headline spotlight and the man he’ll be sharing it with. While he credited Font’s abilities, “Chito” firmly expects to deliver a beating when the cage door shuts.

“I feel great. Saturday will come and I’m gonna kick Rob’s ass,” said Vera. “He’s a good fighter. I think he’s a great athlete. I think he’s got experience. His advantage, really, is that he’s big for the division… I know it’s gonna be a tough fight. I know it’s gonna be a hard fight.”

When asked whether he believes a finish is essential to stake his claim for a first title shot, Vera suggested that he’s always looking to hurt his rivals. While a win is the name of the game tonight, causing Font pain would be the cherry on top of what Vera hopes will be a violently-created cake.

“I’m always looking to hurt you. I’m always looking to finish it. So, I know I have the tools for that, I have the endurance for that,” insisted Vera. “I’m just thinking about the win, and if I can hurt you in that process, good for me.”

One man who certainly experienced a level of pain against Vera was Edgar. When the pair collided at UFC 268 last November, “Chito” provided the Madison Square Garden crowd with a memorable knockout, finishing “The Answer” with a vicious front kick.

He’ll certainly be looking to make a similar impact when he goes toe-to-toe with Font in tonight’s main event.

Who do you think will have their hand raised in this weekend’s main event, Marlon Vera or Rob Font?