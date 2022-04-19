Marlon Vera Claims “Fat F*ck” José Aldo Declined Five-Round Fight

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera has claimed that top-five contender José Aldo turned down the chance to go five rounds with him in 2020.

After adding the first blemish to the record of rising star Sean O’Malley at UFC 252, Vera established himself as a contender, and had the chance to break through into the group of elite at 135 pounds when he shared the Octagon with legendary former featherweight champion Aldo.

The pair collided in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 17 in December 2020. Across three rounds, the Brazilian secured victory on the scorecards, marking a much-needed rebound from a three-fight losing skid, which saw him begin his bantamweight career at 0-2.

Since their bout, both men are unbeaten at 2-0. While Aldo has re-entered the title picture with wins against Pedo Munhoz and Rob Font, “Chito” has risen up the ranks with triumphs over Davey Grant and Frankie Edgar.

Now, with their paths threatening to cross again, Vera has looked back on his past date with “Junior” during an interview with TMZ Sports. The Ecuadorian revealed that Aldo turned down a five-round fight for two weeks prior, seemingly the main event slot ultimately taken by Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.

“I would f***ing fight Aldo tomorrow,” Vera said. “Just because the way the fight went. Just because he declined to fight me five rounds. People don’t know that. December 19 we fought. They offered us a spot, December 5, in the beginning of the month, he declined it because he didn’t have enough time to cut weight. I guess he’s a fat f***, but it is what it is.”

The revelation perhaps explains Vera’s Twitter callout of Aldo following the Brazilian’s victory over Font last December. “Chito” encouraged the former champion to “be a man” and accept a five-rounder.

Vera Vows To Stop Aldo In Potential Rematch

Having climbed to #8 on the bantamweight ladder, it stands to reason Vera could be joining Aldo in the championship conversation soon enough, potentially paving the way for the pair to run their clash back.

If that happens, “Chito” says he won’t be allowing it to reach the judges’ scorecards second time around.

“I learned a lot from it, I took experience from it, but I just ran out of time. But, props on him. He was able to hold me down in that position. It is what it is. I don’t put excuses, never. So, if we met him again, I’m stopping him,” asserted Vera.

Before thinking about a potential second clash with Aldo, Vera will have to join the Brazilian inside the bantamweight top five by dispatching Rob Font in what will be his first main event on April 30.

Would you like to see Marlon Vera and José Aldo run it back down the line?