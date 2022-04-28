Masvidal/Covington Court Update: Tooth Chip Changed To “Brain Injury”

UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington both appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday following their street altercation last month.

The pair reportedly came to blows outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami just weeks after they attempted to settle their score inside the Octagon at UFC 273.

Masvidal, who was later arrested for the incident, allegedly sucker-punched Covington from behind, leaving the former interim welterweight champion with a chipped tooth. Masvidal appeared to put the attack down to the personal insults that “Chaos” directed his way in the build-up to their fight.

After Covington chose to pursue legal punishment, “Gamebred” was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. After being arrested by Miami Beach Police, Masvidal posted a bond of $5,000 and was released.

Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022

On Thursday, over a month after the incident, the case went in front of a judge for the first time. Per MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Masvidal, who entered a written not-guilty plea in March, was not present in court alongside his legal counsel, consisting of attorneys Mauricio Padilla and Brad Cohen. Instead, the Miami native attended via Zoom, as did Covington, who was officially named as the victim during the proceedings.

In one of the most notable developments, Masvidal was issued a stay-away order by Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court. With that, the 37-year-old is required to remain at least 25 feet away from Covington, 500 feet beyond his residence, and is prohibited from contacting him directly or indirectly.

The stay-away order was reportedly put in place after Covington admitted to being in “fear” of his former American Top Team training partner following the street attack. Should Masvidal violate the order, his conditional release will be subject to assessment.

Also, while the initial police report listed a chipped tooth and damage to a watch worn by Covington at the time of the incident, the now-updated charges claim that the former interim UFC welterweight champion suffered “brain damage” as a result of Masvidal’s strike.

The update charge now says that on March 21, Masvidal committed aggravated battery by striking Covington “with a deadly weapon, to wit: HAND(S) or FIST(S) and/or did knowingly and intentionally cause great bodily harm, to wit: BRAIN INJURY …” (h/t MMA Junkie)

The next court date is set for May 12. Masvidal’s team is expected to request a medical check-up of Covington after the updated charge.

MMA News will keep you updated on this developing story.