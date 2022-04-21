Masvidal Names The Biggest Concern About Sean O’Malley’s Potential

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is not all in on the ‘Suga Show,’ as he has some reservations about Sean O’Malley’s potential.

O’Malley has slowly started to gain some real momentum in the bantamweight division as he now looks to add ranked opposition to his résumé. The 27-year-old is currently placed #13 in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and a top ten opponent may well be next for “Sugar.”

The American remains one of the hottest prospects inside the UFC despite having suffered his first professional loss fairly early in his UFC career. O’Malley was left stunned at UFC 252 when he was defeated for the first time in his career as a significant favorite.

Sean O’Malley (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Marlon Vera appeared to have highlighted some flaws in the game of the prospect. ‘Chito’ heavily targeted the legs of O’Malley that night, leading to a TKO victory for Vera.

O’Malley’s leg was also compromised during his UFC 222 victory over Andre Soukhamthath, with the rising star stretchered out of the arena after that fight also, though he was fortunate enough to eke out the victory that time.

With these instances in mind, Masvidal told the IMPAULSIVE podcast what he sees as O’Malley’s best traits as well as what may be the fighter’s downfall when it comes to future fights.

“I think he’s good, great athlete,” said Masvidal. “I did see him when he fought Chito Vera, which is another guy that I love a lot, good friend of mine, he got hurt, and then he couldn’t continue right. So going forth is he like a little fragile or something? Not like mentally maybe, but like physically, is he like not as sturdy as everybody else? That’s something you have to got to wonder, right?

“As far as like an athlete and talent goes, the kid has it, man. He’s got good timing, great distance, good speed and he’s f***ing huge for the weight class. I remember when I first saw him I was like, ‘There’s no way this guy’s making 135.’ He makes it easy from what I hear. Massive for the weight.”

It’s clear Masvidal is impressed with what O’Malley brings to the bantamweight division. Yet he’s also unsure of whether O’Malley’s body is able to withstand the hype and potential heaped upon it.

Do you think Sean O’Malley is “fragile”?