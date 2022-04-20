Masvidal: I Don’t See Paddy Pimblett Becoming A World Champion

Jorge Masvidal believes rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett needs to develop his skillset if he’s to stand a chance at holding gold in the UFC.

Pimblett, a former featherweight champion in the Cage Warriors promotion, has quickly risen as an up-and-coming star in MMA’s premier promotion. After his much-discussed signing in 2021, “The Baddy” made good on his debut promise by knocking out Luigi Vendramini in one round at UFC Vegas 36.

In the months that followed, Pimblett boasted of blossoming stardom and an inevitable rise up the lightweight ladder. The Liverpool native went some ways to proving both at UFC London last month.

In front of a home UK crowd, the fanfare around Pimblett was clear, from his walkout to the post-fight celebrations. While he had to overcome some adversity early on, the 27-year-old recorded a second consecutive first-round victory, this time via submission against Kazula Vargas.

But while Pimblett has certainly captured the attention and eyes of fans, pundits, and fighters alike, not everyone is all-in on his future championship credentials, including one former two-time title challenger.

During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Masvidal, one of the UFC’s most well-known stars, gave his take on Pimblett. While he didn’t write off the Liverpudlian’s chances completely, “Gamebred” said that he can’t see Pimblett reaching the top with his current skillset.

“I think he’s entertaining as fuck. I think he’s wild. But from the skillset, right now, I don’t see him being a world champ,” said Masvidal. “But that could change, right, but his skillset right now, I don’t think it’s at the top, where it should be right now.”

Masvidal Backs Paul In Hypothetical Pimblett Fight

Perhaps giving credence to Pimblett’s claims of stardom, YouTube sensation Logan Paul recently had the lightweight’s name in his mouth.

“The Maverick” has long discussed a potential appearance inside the Octagon, largely owing to his wrestling credentials. During his own appearance on Paul’s podcast, UFC President Dana White even appeared to leave the door open to the idea.

Later discussing the potential move during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul revealed that Pimblett would be his desired opponent for a foray into MMA.

When asked if he thought Paul has what it takes to defeat the significantly lighter Pimblett, Masvidal gave a pretty emphatic answer.

“Yeah (Logan Paul would take him), fuck yeah. He’s got the wrestling, bro. English people can’t wrestle, bro,” said Masvidal. “It would have to be up a weight class… (Pimblett) probably walks around 170, 175.”

While Paul wouldn’t adhere to the “three to four” more unranked UFC lightweights Pimblett is expecting to face in the coming months, a fight against the online celebrity would certainly help increase his star power.

And judging by his post-UFC London food tour, “The Baddy” certainly wouldn’t struggle to make a higher weight…

How do you think an MMA fight between Paddy Pimblett and Logan Paul would play out?