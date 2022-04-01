Matt Brown Reveals He Signed New UFC Deal After Barberena Loss

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown has revealed that he signed a new deal with the promotion following his latest appearance in the Octagon.

Brown, a professional MMA fighter since 2005 and a member of the UFC roster for the past 14 years, made his 29th walk to the cage on the sport’s biggest stage last weekend, the most in UFC welterweight history.

At UFC Columbus, the first event in his home state in five years, Brown threw down in front of his home crowd against fellow brawler Bryan Barberena. The clash was the obvious Fight of the Night, with both men leaving everything in the Octagon inside the Nationwide Arena.

After three rounds of action, “Bam Bam” fell on the right side of a split decision in a verdict that has split the MMA community.

Brown strongly disagrees with the judges’ take, but he’ll have the chance to rebound next time out off the back of securing a new deal with the UFC.

While speaking about what’s next for his career following the close defeat in Columbus during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, “The Immortal” confirmed he’s got a lot more to give, as proven by a fresh contract with the MMA leader.

“I just re-signed with the UFC. They offered me a new contract straight away, after the fight,” revealed Brown. “It was not my last fight but, you know, I was kind of pressing for a contract before, and Dana (White) and Sean (Shelby) like me. I put on good fights. I think everything just worked out. And I got a raise, so I’m happy with the amount they gave me.”

Brown: “I Love What I Do”

At 41 years old, Brown has done and seen it all. During his storied career, the Jamestown native has shared the cage with the likes of Stephen Thompson, Robbie Lawler, Johny Hendricks, Demian Maia, Donald Cerrone, and Carlos Condit.

Despite his long tenure in the fighting game and his disappointing setback On March 26, Brown says he hasn’t lost his love for the game yet.

“I live a great life. I love what I do. I think now, I think it’s just a lot more about the love for the sport and having fun. Getting back to, maybe trying to put together a win streak. I’m just gonna see whatever happens, you know. My point being, my love for the sport hasn’t changed at all. I freaking love this sport.”

Had the judges awarded Brown the decision in Columbus, which just 4 of 21 media members and 42% of the voting public on MMA Decisions believe should have been the case, “The Immortal” would be on a two-fight win streak.

Instead, the preparation will begin for avoiding a losing skid next time out. But win or lose, entertainment is guaranteed when Brown takes to the Octagon.

Who would you like to see Matt Brown face next in the UFC?