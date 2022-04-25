Maycee Barber Confident UFC Will Correctly Build Her As A Big Star

Maycee Barber knows the UFC is on the hunt for its next big star, and she firmly believes she could be exactly that for the promotion.

Barber improved to a two-fight win-streak this past weekend (Sat. April, 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52, taking out Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision. This is quite the improvement for Barber, who was previously on a two-fight losing streak, the first losses of her career, back in February with a decision loss to Alexa Grasso.

Prior to her loss to Grasso, Barber suffered a unanimous decision loss to Roxanne Modafferi. However, in the midst of her fight with Modafferi, Barber injured her knee, which would sideline her for over a year before making her Octagon return against Grasso this past February. Now, back to her winning ways, the 23-year-old is on the hunt for a shot at the women’s flyweight championship.

Maycee Barber

Speaking to the press in Vegas shortly after her victory over De La Rosa, Barber touched on her star-power potential for the UFC as she continues to move forward in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. “The Future” mentioned that she firmly believes it’s in the promotion’s best interest to build her up as their next big star.

“I feel like what’s better for [the UFC] is for me to continue to be successful,” Barber said. “They’re trying to build someone up, and I’m gonna be someone they’re building up….I know I have a team behind me, people that are gonna help me answer when that opponent comes, but at the same time, like I said, they’ve never given me something I can’t handle. There is a plan on how to build someone: build a career, build a star, and that’s me.”

There’s no doubt that the UFC is currently searching for young, new stars — hoping to land their next Conor McGregor or Ronda Rousey. However, does Maycee Barber have what it takes to pick up that mantle run with it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!